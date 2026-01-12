The New Zealander’s success marked a major moment for both Citroen and Cassidy, who switched teams over the off-season after finishing runner-up in last year’s title fight, losing the championship to Oliver Rowland by 31 points.

Starting 13th at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Cassidy spent the early phase outside the top 10, conserving energy while others pushed forward aggressively.

Taylor Barnard initially seized control after Sebastien Buemi ran wide at Turn 1 from pole, but the race soon became a strategic contest.

Pascal Wehrlein briefly surged to the lead by committing early to Attack Mode, though his Porsche could not sustain the pace once the extra power expired.

The pivotal moment came following a safety car period triggered by Nyck de Vries stopping on track. Cassidy committed to a six-minute Attack Mode from his eight-minute allocation, slicing through the field to emerge at the front within a handful of laps.

From there, the closing stages became a tense defensive exercise.

Edoardo Mortara, running second for Mahindra with more Attack Mode remaining, applied relentless pressure, while a tightly packed group formed behind them as others completed their own deployments.

Cassidy, however, judged his energy perfectly and resisted every challenge, taking the chequered flag just six-tenths of a second clear.

The 31-year-old described the victory as “unbelievable”.

“In front of all these amazing fans, this atmosphere is second to none in Formula E, so to get a win here with Citroen, what a dream start we’ve had,” he said.

“I’m just so happy for my team and thanks to them for believing in me, for bringing me to be part of this project. I think there are some really cool times ahead – what a moment.”

Rowland completed the podium, recovering from an earlier setback during his first Attack Mode and capitalising when Jake Dennis ran out of energy on the final lap.

Dennis slipped to fifth behind Barnard, who finished fourth after a strong effort.

Cassidy’s win followed a third-place finish in the Sao Paulo opener, underlining the impact of his move to Citroen for the 2025/26 season.

The French manufacturer joined Formula E this year, inheriting the former Maserati MSG structure, and has made an immediate impression with a podium and a victory from its first two races.

The result leaves Cassidy leading the drivers’ championship, moving four points clear of Dennis after two rounds, with Rowland a further two points back in third.