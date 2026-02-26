Price will compete for Maximum Motorsport in a Subaru-backed entry, contesting all four rounds of the WRX Challenge season.

The class supports the ARC, appearing at events in Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania, and Victoria.

He made his debut in the 2025 round at Western Australia in the one-make category, taking out 12 of the 14 stages to win convincingly.

Price continued that success in Queensland, winning all but two of the available stages.

“I am excited to return to the EROAD Australian Rally Championship in 2026, running in four of the six events,” Price said.

“Having had a serious taste for the sport last year, I can say now more than ever that I am itching to spend more time in rally as I have truly fallen in love with the discipline.

“Doing the Subaru WRX Challenge with Subaru and Maximum Motorsport gives me the chance to get critical seat time in a rally car and allow me to improve my skills.

“I obviously already have some experience at WA and Queensland now so I am keen to put that to good use and build on the progress I have already been making.”

Known for off-road racing, Price has won the Dakar Rally twice on bikes, and the Finke Desert Race a record nine times Six of those were on a bike and three in a Trophy Truck.

Price’s journey into rally began in 2024, where he contested a handful of state-level events before winning the 2025 Rally of the Heartland, a staple of the South Australian rally scene.

The Subaru WRX Challenge one-make series is contested in identical vehicles, placing the emphasis back on driver and co-driver to find success.

The 2026 EROAD Australian Rally Championship is set to commence at Rally Queensland in Gympie on April 17-19.