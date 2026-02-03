The governing body today confirmed the sad passing of Tait aged 74.

Tait was the president of what was then known as the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport between 1994 and 1995 following a three-year stint as the senior vice president.

Prior to that he was a competitor at grassroots level and joined CAMS’ Queensland State Council in 1977.

His other administration credits include British bringing the Australian Motor Sports Commission to life in 1995, something he was directly involved for over a decade.

Tait was also instrumental in the formation of the second-tier Shannons Nationals platform.

“David was a towering figure in Motorsport Australia’s history, whose leadership and acumen helped shape the organisation at a critical time,” said current Motorsport Australia president Andrew Fraser.

“His legal expertise and strategic thinking earned the respect of colleagues and peers across the sport.

“David’s contribution leaves a lasting legacy and he will be remembered fondly by those he worked with throughout the motorsport landscape.”

Tait is survived by wife Jeanette and children Margot and John.