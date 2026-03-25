The mammoth field will be made up of eight different manufacturers, with a solid mix of returning names, some of which are in new colours and teams, and new faces.

Ford continues to show its might in the Australian motorsport pathway with 10 Mustangs in the field.

Leading the charge is an expanded Miedecke Motorsport, with team owner George Miedecke returning alongside a new face in Trans Am star Blake Tracey.

Piloting the second Miedecke entry will be Radical Cup front-runner Cooper Cutts and young gun Blake Dowdall.

Reigning Silver-Am Cup champions Gomersall Motorsport return with a third Mustang, as Glenn Walker makes the switch from BMW to closer align with the entries of Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall and Jake Camilleri.

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Silver-Am title contenders Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell are back, this year running out of Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport stable.

Multispares Racing return with Supercars stars Aaron Cameron and Lochie Dalton, while Cameron McLeod and Mason Harvey will run a second car from the stable under the RM Race Cars banner.

McLaren and Toyota bring expanded programs to the track with five cars each.

The British brand is split between Method Motorsport and an expanded entry from TCR star Zac Soutar’s Tufflift Racing outfit.

Silver Cup contenders Summer Rintoule and Jarrod Hughes make the switch to Method from a Triple Eight-run Mercedes-AMG.

A mix of teams will enter Toyota Supras, most notably Jeremy Gray’s JGM Racing entry with son Rylan behind the wheel alongside Tayler Bryant.

The younger Gray had stepped away from Miedecke Motorsport at the end of 2025 once his rookie Supercars campaign with Dick Johnson Racing was announced.

BMW returns with a mix of M4 machinery both new and old, with six cars making up the German marque’s involvement.

Daniel Jilesen joins Ryder Quinn in place of Steve Jakic for Phillip Island, while Randall Racing returns with Am champion Jacob Lawrence graduating to Silver-Am contention alongside Lachlan Mineeff.

Porsche returns with four 718 Caymans, including two from Method Motorsport, while Mercedes-AMG fields two entries both run by Team Soutar Motorsport.

A single Audi for Blake Purdie and Supercars rookie Jobe Stewart, plus the sole Ginetta G55 of Keelan Dunston round out the record field.

Monochrome GT4 Australia commences this weekend at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 1 entry list