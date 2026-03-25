The mammoth field will be made up of eight different manufacturers, with a solid mix of returning names, some of which are in new colours and teams, and new faces.
Ford continues to show its might in the Australian motorsport pathway with 10 Mustangs in the field.
Leading the charge is an expanded Miedecke Motorsport, with team owner George Miedecke returning alongside a new face in Trans Am star Blake Tracey.
Piloting the second Miedecke entry will be Radical Cup front-runner Cooper Cutts and young gun Blake Dowdall.
Reigning Silver-Am Cup champions Gomersall Motorsport return with a third Mustang, as Glenn Walker makes the switch from BMW to closer align with the entries of Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall and Jake Camilleri.
Silver-Am title contenders Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell are back, this year running out of Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport stable.
Multispares Racing return with Supercars stars Aaron Cameron and Lochie Dalton, while Cameron McLeod and Mason Harvey will run a second car from the stable under the RM Race Cars banner.
McLaren and Toyota bring expanded programs to the track with five cars each.
The British brand is split between Method Motorsport and an expanded entry from TCR star Zac Soutar’s Tufflift Racing outfit.
Silver Cup contenders Summer Rintoule and Jarrod Hughes make the switch to Method from a Triple Eight-run Mercedes-AMG.
A mix of teams will enter Toyota Supras, most notably Jeremy Gray’s JGM Racing entry with son Rylan behind the wheel alongside Tayler Bryant.
The younger Gray had stepped away from Miedecke Motorsport at the end of 2025 once his rookie Supercars campaign with Dick Johnson Racing was announced.
BMW returns with a mix of M4 machinery both new and old, with six cars making up the German marque’s involvement.
Daniel Jilesen joins Ryder Quinn in place of Steve Jakic for Phillip Island, while Randall Racing returns with Am champion Jacob Lawrence graduating to Silver-Am contention alongside Lachlan Mineeff.
Porsche returns with four 718 Caymans, including two from Method Motorsport, while Mercedes-AMG fields two entries both run by Team Soutar Motorsport.
A single Audi for Blake Purdie and Supercars rookie Jobe Stewart, plus the sole Ginetta G55 of Keelan Dunston round out the record field.
Monochrome GT4 Australia commences this weekend at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.
Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 1 entry list
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Car
|Class
|1
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|3
|Thunder Buddies
|Ryder Quinn
|Daniel Jilesen
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Am
|6
|Method Motorsport
|Cy Pearson
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|7
|McElrea Racing
|Jay Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Silver
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver
|10
|Pitstop Racing
|Keelan Dunston
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Silver
|11
|Method Motorsport
|Ryan Sorensen
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Am
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Am
|17
|Love Racing
|Bailey Love
|Rob Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|21
|Ekebol MPC
|Tony D’Alberto
|Jarrod Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman
|Jett Murray
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|27
|Multispares Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|28
|Norganic Proteins
|Caleb Paterson
|Kent Quinn
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver-Am
|32
|Randall Racing
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Jacob Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|35
|Miedecke Motorsport
|George Miedecke
|Blake Tracey
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|46
|Aperitif Racing
|Jensen Shearer
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Jobe Stewart
|Audi R8 LMS GT4
|Silver
|58
|Murphy Racing
|Jed Murphy
|Gerry Murphy
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver-Am
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Sam Paley
|Jack Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|64
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|67
|JMG Racing
|Tayler Bryant
|Rylan Gray
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver
|71
|Exedra Motorsport
|Nick McBride
|Dean Koutsoumidis
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|75
|Tufflift Racing
|Zac Soutar
|Glenn Nirwin
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|87
|Method Motorsport
|Summer Rintoule
|Jarrod Hughes
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|88
|CAMM Quarries & Concrete Racing
|Lachlan Evennett
|Andrew Torti
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|95
|Miedecke Motorsport
|Cooper Cutts
|Blake Dowdall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|101
|Game Over Keltic Racing
|Tony Quinn
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Am
|114
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Jack Johnson
|William Exton
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|118
|Method Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Dean Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|222
|Edge Motorsport
|Jiawei Chen
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Silver
|227
|RM Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|Mason Harvey
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
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