On the streets of Long Beach in 2009, the award-winning actor competed in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race where he won with Al Unser Jr.

Now, the star of the Matrix and John Wick films has turned a wheel in anger at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves joined the Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Cup North America field at the famous venue as part of a 33-car field.

In race one of the weekend, Reeves make sure he got some TV time when he spun HIS #92 Toyota 86.

He avoided hitting anyone and parked briefly on the concrete infield before returning to the race.

Reeves finished 25th in race one and improved to 24th in race two.

The car Reeves raced featured a “BRZRKR” livery to promote his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere which he co-wrote with China Mieville.

BRZRKR is the latest comic book from Reeves in a series that began in 2021.

Reeves, 60, was teammate to “Dude Perfect” star Cody Jones who was made famous by the basketball-based viral video series.

Reeves is set to star in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie as the voice of Shadow the Hedgehog.