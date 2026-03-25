The Reynard 90D Formula Holden raced by Larkham is officially on the market off the back of a ground-up restoration.

The car is presented in the famous Mitre 10 and Taubmans livery as it appeared during the support races at the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide in 1992.

Peter Boylan imported the car from Europe and Larkham raced it in the Australian Drivers’ Championship across the 1992 season.

That year he finished second to Mark Skaife in the standings with a win at Winton and second-places at Symmons Plains, Sydney Motorsport Park and Oran Park.

Sam Michael, who went on to achieve great success as an engineer and technical director in F1, was a close ally of Larkham’s and heavily involved in running this car.

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Larkham moved to a 91D-spec Reynard for the 1993 Gold Star season with the 90D initially going to David Hardman.

It changed hands a number of times after that, competing at the Indonesian Grand Prix in 1993 before a final contemporary outing at the Australian Grand Prix in 1994.

The car later made its way to Western Australia where it was initially owned by WA Sporting Car Club president Russell Sewell, before being bought and restored to its 1992 glory by the late Andrew Gifford.

It is now for sale on behalf of Gifford’s family with a $120,000 price tag.

View the listing here.