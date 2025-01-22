The two classes are part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series that will be broadcast on Foxtel, Kayo Sports and SBS.

Naulty’s diverse 20-year motorsport calling career has included circuit racing, speedway and drag racing, and he’s perhaps best known for his work on Stadium Super Trucks.

Also set to continue as a Supercars support commentator this year, Naulty will be joined by regular Hi-Tec Oils Super Series caller Matt Cavanagh for the TA2 and Production Car action.

Featured Videos

“I’m excited to be a part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, leading the call for both TA2 Muscle Cars and the Australian Production Cars,” said Naulty.

“I’ve been very impressed with TA2 over the past couple of years. Big V8s, famous car brands and some great personalities behind the wheel. It’s a fantastic category and it’s my type of racing.

“The racing in Production Cars was great in 2024 and they should grow further in 2025 as we have seen with the Bathurst 6 Hour momentum.

“I’m pleased to add the APC to my schedule as it has a wide variety of cars and some great drivers – both up and coming plus the experienced household names that should make for some great racing.

“Along with my commitments with the Supercars support series this year, this fills up my dance card and I can’t wait to get back behind the microphone.”

The opening round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, including TA2 Muscle Cars and Australian Production Cars, will be held at Winton Motor Raceway on February 28 to March 2.