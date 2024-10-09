The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

Repco Bathurst 1000, October 10-13

This is the 67th running of the classic event which was first held at the Phillip Island in 1960 as a 500-mile race and is the 64th time that the race will be held at Mount Panorama.

Supercars Race 20

Dunlop Super 2/Super 3 Round 5

Paynter Dixon Porsche Carrera Cup Round 6

V8 SuperUtes Round 4

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup Round 4

Heritage Touring Cars

South Australian Hillclimb Championship, October 11-13

The annual event to determine the state championships is promoted by the Sporting Car Club of SA at the Collingrove Hillclimb venue.

Precision Exhaust 31 Bends of Barrington, October 10

This hillclimb at Lake Barrington is the fifth of the North West Car Club’s Blacktack Series. Complete with 31 bends over a 2.3km distance, the Tasmanian course is a relatively new entry to the hillclimb runs of Australia.