Van Gisbergen was running on the fringe of the top 10 when Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar tagged the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro into a spin at the hairpin.

“Carson Hocevar just nailed SVG,” said Leigh Diffey on commentary.

Steve Letarte added, “I couldn’t tell if Hocevar got help but it looks like he just carried too much speed.”

Van Gisbergen was 11th and fell to 23rd with 48 laps to go. He duly climbed through the field and with 35 laps to go got to seventh.

A caution flew with 28 laps remaining and van Gisbergen pitted for fuel and tyres. He restated the final stage 24th with 26 laps to go and in two laps rose to 17th.

With 16 laps to go, van Gisbergen cracked the top 10 and eventually finished seventh in the 109-lapper.

Wasn’t the day we were hoping for but the track was fun! My @WeatherTech Chevrolet was fast, led most of the laps in Stage One but got turned. Wish we could’ve gotten a better result! Get to Cup Race again next weekend in Las Vegas 😀 pic.twitter.com/dxlmBkZynV — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) October 14, 2024

The race was won by Hendrick Motorsports Kyle Larson from Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and William Byron.

“Well that wasn’t the day we were hoping for, but this track was really fun,” said van Gisbergen.

“My WeatherTech Chevrolet was fast, and we started there on the pole, which was really cool and even led most of the laps there in Stage 1.

“Wish we could’ve gotten a better result but proud of my Kaulig Racing team and all the hard work they put in to preparing for this weekend!

“Get to Cup race again next weekend in Las Vegas, so looking forward to that.”

Van Gisbergen’s next Xfinity Series race takes place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 20 at 10:30am AEDT. A day later he’ll be in action in the Cup Series at 5:30am AEDT.