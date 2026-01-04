NASCAR’s championship format continues to be a topic of debate, and Hall of Famer Mark Martin has once again weighed in on the discussion as the sport evaluates potential changes for the future.

Martin, who recently took part in an appearance discussing the state of the sport, said he has been vocal about his belief that NASCAR should consider returning to a season-long points championship.

According to Martin, that opinion is rooted largely in feedback he continues to hear from fans who prefer consistency over elimination-style drama when determining a champion.

As part of a NASCAR advisory committee, Martin said he feels a responsibility to speak on behalf of those longtime fans.

While he acknowledged that not everyone involved shares his viewpoint, he emphasized that the idea of a full-season points format has at least been discussed within the group.

The current playoff system, which culminates in a winner-take-all finale among four drivers, has been in place for more than a decade.

NASCAR has defended the format by pointing to increased excitement and late-season relevance, but critics argue it places too much weight on a single race and can undermine a strong season’s worth of performance.

Martin’s perspective carries added weight given his own career history.

Despite being one of the most consistent and successful drivers of his era, he never captured a Cup Series championship, finishing second in the standings multiple times.

His career is often referenced when fans debate whether the sport’s title structure truly rewards long-term excellence.

For now, NASCAR has not announced any definitive changes to their championship format.

Discussions are ongoing, and any adjustments would require approval from stakeholders.

Still, with respected voices like Martin continuing to push for a return to a traditional points system, the conversation surrounding how NASCAR crowns its champion is unlikely to fade anytime soon.