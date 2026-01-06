Legacy Motor Club has announced a key leadership change ahead of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, naming veteran crew chief Justin Alexander as the new crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE.

Alexander steps into the role following a season of continued restructuring within the organization, replacing Ben Beshore atop the pit box.

Beshore, who worked with Jones through the latter part of the 2025 season, will remain with the team in a newly expanded role as Director of Race Engineering.

The move is designed to strengthen Legacy Motor Club’s technical foundation while allowing Alexander to focus on race-day execution and team leadership.

With more than a decade of experience at the Cup Series level, Alexander brings a proven track record that includes multiple race wins and dozens of top-five and top-10 finishes.

His background spans race strategy and team communication, making him a valuable addition as Legacy continues its long-term rebuild and performance push.

Team leadership expressed confidence that Alexander’s experience and approach will be a strong match for Jones, who enters 2026 looking to build on flashes of competitiveness shown during the previous season.

The pairing represents a fresh start for the No. 43 program as it seeks greater consistency and improved results across the full schedule.

The crew chief change comes as part of broader organizational adjustments at Legacy Motor Club.

The team also announced the promotion of Scott Roggenbauer from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing a commitment to aligning competition, engineering, and business operations ahead of the new season.

With the 2026 schedule approaching and the season-opening exhibition events on the horizon, Legacy Motor Club is positioning itself for continued growth.

The addition of Alexander atop the pit box signals a belief that experience and stability will play a critical role in the team’s next step forward.