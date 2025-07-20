Through a metric devised by NASCAR, the starting grid for the Cup Series race was determined by combining owners’ points, a driver’s finishing position in the preceding race, and his fastest lap time in that race to rank the teams and establish a lineup when qualifying is not possible.

Based on van Gisbergen’s recent success at Sonoma, that will mean he begins Monday’s race from the third row.

Taking to social media, van Gisbergen joked: “PB oval qualifying.”

Chase Elliott was awarded pole position in the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro alongside the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry of Chase Briscoe.

Van Gisbergen will be joined on the third row by championship points leader William Byron in the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro.

NASCAR and its tyre supplier Goodyear brought new rubber to Dover that will go untested by the field going into the 400-lap race

“Brand new tyre or not, practice is always important,’’ Larson said.

“I wouldn’t deny that we’re in a slump, results kind of show that, but I think some of it has been a little bit out of our control and some of it is execution with a car that’s been a little bit off on speed.

“But confidence in our #5 team is strong and hopefully we can turn it around at Dover.”

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway gets underway at 4:17am AEST with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Starting Grid: NASCAR Cup Series, Dover Motor Speedway