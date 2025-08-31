The #11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro was running on the fringe of the top 20 when the rear track bar mount failed on the last lap of Stage 2.

Brown had run as high as 20th before the failure on Lap 50. It’s the second straight DNF for Brown after his horror show in the Cup Series race Chicago where he was caught up in a pile-up.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 at Portland were won by JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro. Jack Perkins was ninth at the end of Stage 1 and seventh by the end of Stage 2.

Before the race-ending mechanical, Brown had also suffered a cool suit failure that left him cooking in the car.

“I’m not exactly sure what broke in the car, something in the rear end that pretty much cruelled our day,” Brown told Frontstretch.

“I haven’t spoken to the guys yet, I just went and got changed. Disappointing, it was a tough run there, the cool suit was quite hot. It was pumping some hot water.

“We’ll have to have a look into to. Disappointed for everyone on the #11 crew at Kaulig. I know they all put in a massive effort to get us here. Not the run we wanted.”

Brown said the second-tier Xfinity Series car was “massively different” to the Cup Series.

“It was definitely a different experience and different to drive. I felt like we could have had a better run, but that’s how it goes,” Brown said.

“Not much we can do and hopefully we’ll be back at some point. I feel like every time I come over it kicks me ore down but hopefully we’ll be back. Who knows?

“I’d love to run it back and do a good job. We’ll see what happens.”