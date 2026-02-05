Racing the #97 for the first time, the Trackhouse Racing driver survived a chaotic first 100 laps before rain flipped the race on its head.

Van Gisbergen surged forward from 15th to the front of the field with 60 laps to go as he mastered the conditions and his rivals faltered.

However, inside the final quarter of the 200-lap race, van Gisbergen was tipped into a spin by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe in the #19 Toyota Camry.

“That’s a shame,” van Gisbergen radioed to his crew during the Lap 165 caution.

“It was going well.”

Despite being spun and pitting under yellow for a windscreen tear-off, van Gisbergen remained on the lead lap with 35 laps to go from 18th.

More to come.

