Brandon Jones ended Saturday’s qualifying session on top, winning the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

It marks one final highlight for Jones in what has been a turbulent year, and it comes in the last race to carry the Xfinity Series name before O’Reilly Auto Parts takes over title sponsorship next season.

Jones turned a lap fast enough to beat out a competitive field, setting himself up in prime position to play spoiler in Saturday’s championship race.

It’s a strong statement from the veteran driver, who has had speed throughout the playoffs but has lacked the finishes to advance to the final four.

Behind Jones, the focus was on the Championship 4, each with a shot at the title.

Connor Zilisch led the group in fourth, continuing to impress in his rookie campaign, as he eyes the Xfinity Series title before heading to full-time Cup Series racing.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is back in contention for the title this year, and qualified fifth. Putting himself in solid position for what could be his final full-time start in the series.

Jesse Love slotted in sixth, right within striking distance of his first Xfinity series title.

The final championship contender, the underdog Carson Kvapil, will start 14th after struggling to find grip in the heat of the afternoon session.

Phoenix has long been known as a track where track position can make or break a run, and Jones’ pole could prove valuable as the race unfolds.

The Championship 4, meanwhile, will have to balance aggression with patience as they battle not only each other but the rest of the field in pursuit of the final Xfinity Series trophy.

Saturday’s race will close an era for the series before it begins a new chapter with O’Reilly Auto Parts, and the way qualifying shook out sets the stage for a fittingly unpredictable finale.