Johnson returns to his San Diego roots for NASCAR’s first race at Naval Base Coronado in 2026

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion announced he will compete in the inaugural race at the new Naval Base Coronado circuit, a first-of-its-kind event that will bring the Cup Series to San Diego.

For Johnson, it’s more than just another one-off race.

Johnson is heading back home.

The El Cajon native grew up just a short drive from the base and said the chance to compete so close to home feels like a dream come true.

“Growing up in El Cajon, I dreamed about racing in San Diego one day, but I never imagined it would actually happen,” Johnson said on social media. “To come back and compete in front of my hometown community, the military, family, and friends makes this a full-circle moment in my career.”

The Coronado event has already drawn mass-attention, as NASCAR continues to experiment with new venues and markets. The Southern California market has proved to be a very important one for NASCAR.

The track, designed to highlight the area’s military history and coastal scenery, will mark another bold step in the sport’s push to reach new audiences.

Johnson’s entry adds even more excitement to the weekend; one of the best to ever race in NASCAR will be tackling on the new track!

It’s not yet clear whether he will receive an exemption guaranteeing a spot in the field. If not, he’ll have to qualify on speed as an unchartered entry, something that would add an extra layer of drama to the weekend.

Since stepping away from full-time competition in 2020, Johnson has made select starts with his Legacy Motor Club team, earning a podium finish in the 2025 Daytona 500.

This one feels different though.

Racing at home, in front of family and friends, on a brand-new circuit that blends military and motorsport together. It seems like the perfect fit for one of NASCAR’s most respected figures.

Johnson’s return to San Diego will be more than a story of competition. It will be a moment of connection between a hometown kid who made it to the top and the community that helped him dream big in the first place.