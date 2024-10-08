The Kaulig Racing driver was already scheduled to compete in the Xfinity Series on Sunday (AEDT) but has been added to the Cup Series race on Monday (AEDT).

The Kiwi will race the #13 Chevrolet Camaro for the first time this year, usually driven by AJ Allmendinger. He will pilot the #16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A total of 38 entries have been confirmed for the race, which takes place on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield and high-banked oval.

Featured Videos

Van Gisbergen’s entry comes off the back of confirmation that WeatherTech will be the primary sponsor of the #88 in 2025.

WeatherTech will sponsor the #13 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

👉 ‘Big One’ sets new 28-car NASCAR wreck record

👉 SVG shines as Stenhouse wins in Talladega photo finish

👉 Van Gisbergen’s first full-time Cup Series scheme revealed

It will mark the 10th start this season in the Cup Series for van Gisbergen and comes off the back of his best Superspeedway result to date, finishing 15th at Talladega.

“That was a wild race,” he said of his most recent outing.

“Had a lot of fun battling up front and leading some laps.

“Our WeatherTech Chevy Camaro showed a lot of speed and it was awesome to race in the pack and continue to learn every lap.

“Glad we missed the big wreck there at the end and were able to have a solid finish.

“Proud of my #16 Kaulig Racing team and looking forward to racing the Cup car at the Charlotte Roval.”

Van Gisbergen’s Xfinity Series race takes place on Sunday at 7am (AEDT) while the Cup Series starts at 5am (AEDT) on Monday.