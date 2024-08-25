The Kaulig Racing driver was running in the mid-pack when his Chevrolet Camaro blew up on the back straight.

The #16 driver had run inside the top 10 prior to the blow-up.

Van Gisbergen reported back to his team that there was no warning and that the engine “expired” suddenly.

At the same time as van Gisbergen's engine blew, the Toyotas of Martin Truex Jr and Erik Jones both suffered punctures.

On X (formerly Twitter), Kaulig Racing theorised that parts from the #43 may have punctured the radiator. However, NASCAR commentators downplayed the possibility.

“You might be able to speculate that some debris or something off the #43 maybe hit the oil cooler or the oil pump belt on the #16 if it was a lap later or two laps later,” said Steve Letarte on commentary.

“But to be on the same straightaway, it would be shocking to me that those are connected. It's obviously not an oil leak. We have fire pouring out the pipes, the engine has expired. Just a coincidence. Crazy timing.”