Hendrick Motorsports is officially going full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, marking a significant expansion for one of NASCAR’s most successful organizations.

The team announced it will field the No. 17 Chevrolet full-time with their highly touted prospect Corey Day behind the wheel.

Day, 20, has quickly become one of the most talked-about young drivers in the sport after a string of impressive performances in part-time starts.

His move to Hendrick’s first full-season Xfinity-level campaign signals the team’s increased commitment to developing talent within its own ranks.

Hendrick’s No. 17 entry has been a part-time effort in recent years, often featuring Cup Series stars like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and William Byron. But for 2026, the car will finally compete in all 33 races, giving Day a full opportunity to showcase his potential and build experience against top-tier competition.

Team owner Rick Hendrick said the decision to go full-time was an easy one given Day’s rise and the team’s success in limited appearances.

“Corey’s proven he’s ready for this next step,” Hendrick said in a release. “We’re excited to give him the tools and resources to compete for wins and ultimately championships.”

Day’s debut season is expected to draw significant attention, as Hendrick’s entry brings Cup-level resources and engineering to the series on a weekly basis. It also adds another powerhouse organization to an already competitive field.

Elsewhere, Young’s Motorsports is also expanding its footprint by going full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Ryan Ellis piloting the No. 02 Chevrolet.

The team has been a longtime presence in the Truck Series but is now ready to take on the next challenge.

For Ellis, the opportunity represents stability and a chance to build on years of grinding through part-time rides.

“This is what I’ve been working toward,” Ellis said. “Young’s is investing in this program the right way, and we’re going to surprise some people.”

Meanwhile, Viking Motorsports announced Parker Retzlaff will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet in 2026.

Retzlaff has shown consistent growth over the past few seasons and now gets a fresh start with an organization looking to make a name for itself in the series.

These moves collectively reshape the competitive landscape of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heading into 2026.

With Hendrick’s arrival, Young’s expansion, and Viking’s new direction, the season is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory.

The field will feature a blend of powerhouse teams and hungry newcomers, with Corey Day’s rookie campaign expected to be one of the main storylines from the opening green flag.