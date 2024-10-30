Voting for the popularity contest is open and will close on November 22 (AEDT). The driver with the most votes will be announced on November 23.

Van Gisbergen stands a good chance of winning the fan vote after his strong rookie season with Kaulig Racing.

The Kiwi failed to make it past the Round of 12 in the playoffs but garnered swathes of support over the year.

Featured Videos

Famed for his win on debut in the Cup Series in 2022 on the streets of Chicago, van Gisbergen wowed NASCAR fans on his Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona 500 where he qualified sixth.

He claimed third in just his second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before an epic last lap duel for the win at Circuit of the Americas with eventual winner Austin Hill and Kyle Larson.

In his 13th race of the season, van Gisbergen finally broke his duck with victory at Portland.

He followed that up with another popular win at Sonoma, performing a power skid as he drove past Hill.

With two races remaining in the 2024 season, van Gisbergen has three wins with his most recent at Chicago.

Trending motorsport news

👉 Dane lands new global GM motorsport role

👉 WRC legend Sebastien Loeb to race in Sydney

👉 Mostert responds to fans ‘crucifying’ WAU mistake

Only Martinsville and the title decider at Phoenix remain in 2024 before van Gisbergen makes the step up to the Cup Series in 2025.

For the penultimate round of this year, van Gisbergen will carry a Wendy’s livery on his #97 Chevrolet Camaro in the Xfinity Series (pictured below).

Allied Insurance will jump onboard the #16 for his last Cup Series start of the year at Martinsville.