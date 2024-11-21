The opening round of the series, which is promoted by Tony Quinn’s National Racing Group Promotions Limited, gets underway at Taupo Motorsport Park on November 22-24.

Well-known broadcasters Stephen McIvor and Greg Rust will lead the commentary team with former V8 SuperTourers driver Andrew Waite and Murphy.

Rust will be an omission from round one, however, and will be replaced by Bathurst 12 Hour commentator and Porsche stalwart Richard Crail.

Featured Videos

Murphy will commentate races featuring his brother Cormac in the Bridgestone GR86 Championship and his father Greg in the Taupo Historic GP early next year.

“I’m really pumped to be part of the team providing the coverage for season one of the NZ NextGen Championship,” said Murphy.

“The level of professionalism that is being brought to the table this summer is going to take the New Zealand championships to a whole new level, and I can’t wait for the action to kick off this weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park.”

Rust, who has played something of a mentor to Murphy, hailed the youngster’s ability.

“Ronan has a deep passion for motorsport, as well as a comprehensive knowledge of its history,” said Rust.

“I look forward to working with him this summer, alongside Andrew Waite, to provide insightful and engaging commentary for the fans.”

The first NextGen round will be headlined by the Bridgestone GR86 Championship by Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand.

The 86s will be supported by the Nexen Tyre New Zealand Mazda Racing Series, Pirelli Porsche NZ Race Championship for Carrera Cup cars, the all-comers Super V8s, GTRNZ, and the GT4-based Summerset GT New Zealand Championship.

Live coverage of the NextGen New Zealand Championship will be live and free on the Stuff SpeedHub.

The broadcast will be produced by former Supercars television executive David Tunnicliffe.

“The Stuff SpeedHub marks the beginning of a new era for motorsport in New Zealand,” said Tunnicliffe.

“As the viewing habits of fans continue to evolve, our goal is to make the NextGen Championship more accessible to fans, wherever they are.

“By partnering with Stuff, New Zealand’s largest online news platform, we are able to offer comprehensive and live coverage of the championship, creating a new platform for motorsport fans.

“The NextGen Championship is not just about finding the next star on the track, but also off it, and with that in mind, we’re delighted to welcome Ronan Murphy to the broadcast team.

“Ronan will have the tough task of calling action involving not just his brother Cormac but also his dad Greg throughout the Championship.”