The Tony Quinn-owned circuit hosted the 68th running of the historic race earlier this year as part of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

That was its first time as host of the GP, with a second time now locked in for the 69th running on February 7-9 in 2025.

That will be the fifth and final round of the 2025 CTFROC season which will continue with its rapid-fire format over consecutive weekends.

The season will start at Taupo on January 10-12 before moving to Hampton Downs on January 17-19.

The next round will be at the Circuit Chris Amon in Manfeild on January 24-26 before Teretonga Park on January 31-February 2 and the NZ GP the following weekend.

“The TRS and CTFROC series have therefore always appealed to those who want to succeed at the highest levels of motorsport,” said TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol.

“That’s recognised by the FIA too, who have over time increased the allocation of Super Licence points.

“As one of only five Formula Regional championships in the world, drivers considering the 20th anniversary championship can expect exceptionally high quality once again.”

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix