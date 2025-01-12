Perez was axed following last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a disappointing F1 2024 season

His struggles had a significant impact on the team’s fortunes, which slumped to third in the constructors’ championship have held a comfortable lead a quarter of the way into the season.

From the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the season, Perez finished no better than seventh in the remaining 18 races, adding a total of just 152 points for the year – roughly a third of what team-mate Max Verstappen managed.

Initially unwilling to accept his fate at Red Bull, over the Abu Dhabi weekend he seemed to come to terms with the fact he wouldn’t continue with the Milton Keynes squad.

Shortly after the event, it was confirmed that Perez would not race with the squad in F1 2025, with New Zealander Lawson set to take his place.

Having maintained his silence since then, Perez has finally spoken about what comes next for him.

“My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven’t done, to be with my family,” he told ESPN Deportes.

“In the next six months, I will make a decision on what I want for the next step in my career.”

Though out of a drive this season, his wealth of experience is seen as a positive looking to F1 2026.

A new generation of regulations is poised to be introduced while Cadillac is also lined up to join the grid.

The American operation has mad no secret of its desire to field an American driver line-up.

Perez is hugely popular in his homeland while his 281 F1 starts will offer crucial experience to the new team.

For the moment, however, the 34-year-old insists he’s not made a decision on his future.

“It’s too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to Formula 1,” he insisted.

“Everything happened very quickly at the end of last season, I didn’t expect to leave the team.”

There is no rush to make a decision, with the F1 2025 season still two months away from starting, and the driver silly season usually hitting its stride only in August.

In the interim, Perez remains committed to his family and taking time away.

“My biggest motivation now is to take my children on a good path and be more present in their lives,” he said.

“I am very excited to be with my family because in F1 you only think about being a better driver, preparing yourself better, you don’t have time for anything else.”

“I have a soccer tournament with Checo [his son] in three weeks and we are going to travel around Mexico,” he added.

“My biggest motivation is that we do well in his tournament, that I can enjoy it a lot with my son.”