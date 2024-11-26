Herne, 22, has shown his mettle in the Trans Am cars in both Australia and the United States in recent years but has yet to race a Supercar at any level.

The Lismore product was blocked from a Bathurst 1000 wildcard with Garry Rogers Motorsport back in 2020 due to not having enough Superlicence points.

PremiAir, which also ran Herne at a ride day back in 2022, is understood to be keen on fielding the young charger as a wildcard next year in multiple events.

His test laps come as part of a ride day at the Ipswich venue involving PremiAir, Dick Johnson Racing, Triple Eight and Matt Stone Racing.

PremiAir is also giving laps to former Trans Am and S5000 racer Nic Carroll, who is believed to be in the mix for a co-drive with the team next year.

Carroll is close friends with Golding and works for PremiAir as a mechanic.

Under current requirements, both Herne and Carroll would likely need to contest Super2 rounds – or receive a dispensation – to drive in the Supercars Championship next year.

The Peter Xiberras-owned squad currently has David Russell secured to co-drive with James Golding, but no partner for new full-time signing Richie Stanaway.

Neither Stanaway nor DJR’s star recruit Brodie Kostecki are expected to turn laps with their 2025 teams today.

It’s understood DJR’s preference is for Kostecki’s first Mustang drive to come next year, once his own new car – featuring an Erebus-built chassis – is completed.

Triple Eight’s ride day includes its Supercheap Auto wildcard, allowing its new driver Zach Bates his first experience of the team’s machinery.

Bates won the 2024 Super2 title with Walkinshaw Andretti United and is expected to pair the Triple Eight wildcard with a second-tier campaign with Eggleston Motorsport.

Triple Eight’s wildcard effort will include the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 endurance events and one yet to be nominated sprint round.