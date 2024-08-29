This weekend, nearly 400 competitors have headed to Oakleigh Kart Club outside Melbourne for the final round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

Poignantly, the track is where Oscar Piastri cut his teeth and it will be the first time a multi-round Australian Title has headed there. When the Australian Kart Championship began a decade ago, Piastri won the first ever round of the premier junior category, KA2. Fittingly, the main straightaway is named after the McLaren Formula 1 race winner.

With all but one category up for grabs, we analyse the contenders.

SENIOR CATEGORIES:

KZ2

This will be a weekend long dogfight between two of the best in recent times for the John Pizzarro Trophy – two time KZ2 Champion and former Dunlop Super 2 series racer, Joshua Fife and defending Champion, Sam Dicker. Currently, Fife holds just four points over the West Australian.

Dicker's consistency has been the key for him to finish towards the top of the Championship over the last couple of years.

Mathematically, both last round winner Leon Cordato and outgoing two time round winner, Henry Johnstone are in with a shot to win, however the former holds a 67 point deficit, the latter 69 with 75 points up for grabs.

TAG 125

Last year's Champion, Harrison Hoey holds a 20 point advantage in his quest to double up. Unlike last year, where he came from behind in the final round, he enters on top of the pointscore.

He has five career round wins to his credit, three of those in TAG 125.

Chasing him down will be consistent South Australian, Jacob Dowson. He's the one to come up with the big plays through the weekend to close down that 29 point deficit. And with 25 points up for grabs come the final, who knows?

Behind Dowson is Jackson Souslin-Harlow. Traditionally, the Sydney-sider is slow out the blocks and it comes to him on a Sunday. He has to hit the ground running from qualifying Friday afternoon to close down the 31 points to Hoey.

Similarly, Ben Holliday – the round one winner and Championship leader through the first half of the season is 51 points on the lead and the only other driver mathematically in with a chance of glory.

X30

The race is on for second after Brad Jenner enters the event as Champion-elect after amassing enough points for his fifth crown at the last round. Consistency has been the key to Jenner's career – of the 34 AKC rounds he's entered, he has a 24% win rate; 50% podium rate and 65% top five finish rate! He's fresh from a Euro trip, on home soil and can go on a run.

The race for second is not that tight either, however anything is possible. Currently, outgoing Australian X30 Champion Jace Matthews has a 54 point marker over Max Walton (who beat him out recently at the Rotax National Cup), who further holds a single point over Tyler Howard and then you have last year's KA3 Junior Champion, Pip Casabene and Mika Lemasurier in with a shot to finish inside the top three.

Intriguingly though, Jenner is only Champion-elect – should he fall foul of officials in some way, points penalties or other penalties may change the complexion of this title fight. Unlikely given the professionalism of the fierce Richmond Tigers supporter – but one ever knows – the engraver hasn't started work on the James Courtney Trophy just yet!

KA3 SENIOR:

No less than nine drivers are in with a mathematical shot of winning this title – and if history proves anything over the last decade of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship – this one will go to the wire on Sunday afternoon.

Mika Lemasurier would desperately love to head to Europe as the Australian Champion – and with 29 points up his sleeve, he is in the box seat – however the stories behind him will ensure this contest will be on from practice, not just qualifying.

Benito Montalbano has been at the pinnacle of this class for several years, but yet to earn the green plate. He's equal second on points with Victorian Hunter Salvatore who will be looking to use the age old ‘home ground advantage' over the Queenslander in front of him and New South Welshman alongside.

The other drivers not to far away are Shepparton's William Thompson (-35 points), South Australian Josh Elliston (-36), Dominic Penman (-37), Luca Belardo (-43), Christian Estasy (-48) and Amos Orr (-58).

JUNIOR CATEGORIES:

KA2

As always, the premier Junior category has provided an intriguing battle through the year. Taking the lead for the James Courtney Trophy only at the last round was Queenslander, Isaac McNeill. His consistency through the mid-to-back part of the season – aided by circuit racing as well – has seen him move five points in front of Lewis Cordato.

Cordato led for much of the season and was unable to start the final at Emerald from pole position after pulling out with a technical issue before the race start. Little did he know that a fair chunk of the field wouldn't get past the first corner in a multi kart pileup. He'll head to Oakleigh ready and buoyed by brother, Lewis' win in KZ2 at the last round.

Emerald winner, Ky Burke is 54 points from the Championship lead – showing recently the benefits of his European racing with opening round winner 65 points from the pinnacle after what's proven to be a difficult season.

Ironically for leader, McNeill, he could walk away as a two time Champion this weekend…

KA3 JUNIOR

Fascinating is only one word that will describe KA3 Junior. For the first time, a Championship leader will be ineligible to enter the final round due to exceeding the age minimum.

Between rounds, Jack Szewczuk turned 16, which makes him too old for Junior competition. He holds a 48 point advantage over McNeill – and will be sweating on results from the two points awarded for pole position Friday afternoon right through to Sunday!

His problem is that McNeill is the form junior in Australia right now with not only his AKC results, but dominating two classes at the recent Queensland Kart Titles.

Another driver in contention – 62 points behind Szewczuk – is Samuel March. He's a regular front runner…and a Victorian…and knows how to elevate himself to the front of the pack.

CADETS:

CADET 12

Archie Bristow can walk away on Saturday with the Champion-elect status after being the form Cadet 12 racer this year and holding a 61 point advantage heading into the weekend – to one of his home tracks.

He's been supreme for much of the year, but Cadet 12 racing, with arguably the biggest entry numbers heading into the weekend can prove to be a lottery (especially if weather decides to play a part – which it may).

Jack Larsen is the chaser sitting in second position, he's been valiant through the year and also knows Oakleigh like the back of his hand. While he can't win the title, sitting 33 points behind Larsen to challenge for second is Jay Kostecki.

CADET 9

Cadet 9 has been a big battle all season, however second generation racer Oliver Williamson surged ahead at Coffs Harbour to hold a 29 point advantage over early series leader, Oliver Armitt.

This pair have been in lockstep against each other in various battles across the country this year and this weekend will prove no different in the youngest category of racing in the Australian Kart Title.

51 points from the Title lead is another that has been part of the battling trio this year – Jarvis Hindle – who comes from a well known and respected Victorian karting family.

OTHER PRIZES:

16 points separates Kart Reuplic and FA Kart in the Manufacturer's Championship, with BirelART a further 205 points adrift.

It is tight in the Teams Championship with Parolin leading Empire Kartsport by 132 points; with JND Racing 17 points behind them who in turn, are 43 points in front of CXR.

The Ladies Trophy is a battle between South Australian, Oceane Colangelo and Lana Flack – who is attempting to win three in a row.

All in all, it is set to be a fascinating weekend at Oakleigh, particularly with a chance of rain Friday through Sunday, Weatherzone's prediction indicates an 80% chance for Sunday to potentially drop between 5mm-10mm around 10am – just in time for the Grand Finals.

Practice gets underway today, with further practice and qualifying Friday; heats Saturday; final heats and the Grand Final races Sunday.

Live timing available here from Friday with live streaming available here from Saturday. Spectator entry on all days, starting from 8am, is free to the Oakleigh Kart Club, based on Deals Road Reserve, Clayton South.