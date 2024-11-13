The SCORE Baja 1000 is the oldest, and considered to be the most iconic, prestigious, toughest, and longest continuously held desert race in the world.

“It wasn’t too bad, a little tricky. I might have been a little too cautious in a couple turns,” Price acknowledged.

We got the truck here in one piece, didn’t tear anything up. All in all, we are ready for the race. It is a long race, and anything can happen.

“The truck is really good and responsive. Mason Motorsports brought us an amazing piece. If we can keep the wheels turning, we should be pretty healthy. Pre-running has been smooth. Everything should be pretty decent. We will wait to see what the rest of the race brings to us.”

The two-time Dakar Rally overall winner on motorcycles, 37-year-old Price together, with 45-year-old Weel will drive in the AWD #46 Mason Motorsports-built Chev Silverado Trophy Truck in the outright class.

This season they finished third in the Baja 400, won the Baja 500 but did not have a result in the San Filipe 250. Price previously finished second in the 2019 1000 with Dakar champion four-wheel racer Nasser Al Attiyah.

It is a yearly off road race that takes place on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. It is the final of a four-race SCORE World Desert Championship and has attracted over 270 entries that include participants from 32 US states and 18 countries.

The Baja 1000 has been held last nine years in Baja California and features Pro and Sportsman classes for cars, trucks, UTVs, motorcycles and quads.