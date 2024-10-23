A World RX event in Australia had been mooted for 2024 but was ultimately cancelled.

The 2025 calendar has been expanded from five events to eight.

Sweden, Hungary, and Portugal are the only events from 2024 that remain with Canada, Turkey, Great Britain, Finland, and Australia are new additions next year.

China and Belgium have been dropped from the roster.

The season will begin in January and conclude in November, with Australia to host the season-ending event.

The addition of Great Britain to the calendar will see rallycross return to the streets.

Rallycross returns to Portugal for the first time since 2008.

Finland will host a headline event at the all-new Kymiring.

“We are incredibly happy with the diversity of this calendar,” said World Rallycross Promoter managing director Arne Dirks.

“To have a mix of traditional events, as well as all-new stops mixed in with brand-new concepts was always the aim for us as the Promoter.

“If we are to look at the 2025 calendar, we can confidently say we are close to achieving the perfect blend.”

2025 FIA World Rallycross Championship calendar

Round Date Event 1 January 23-25 World RX of Canada 2 April 11-13 World RX of Hungary 3 May 2-4 World RX of Portugal 4 May 30-June 1 World RX of Great Britain 5 June 13-15 World RX of Finland 6 July 4-6 World RX of Sweden 7 July 25-27 World RX of Turkiye 8 November 21-23 World RX of Australia

*Subject to ASN Application on the FIA International Calendar