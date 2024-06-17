The Australian finished eighth in Montreal after qualifying fifth in what was his best (Sunday) performance of the year, and first grand prix points since last year's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 11-race dry spell in between equalled Ricciardo's longest in F1 and saw questions raised about his short-term position within RB.

Heading into the Canada weekend, Ricciardo revealed he'd spent time reflecting and discussing the fallout of the Monaco Grand Prix.

There, the eight-time grand prix winner was knocked out in Qualifying 2, a result which fell short of expectations and, given Monaco's narrow streets, heavily impacted his race.

Based on the outcome in Canada, the post-Monaco reflection netted benefits and left the 34-year-old hopeful that he's turned a corner.

“There is certainly some hope that it is,” Ricciardo said when asked if the weekend marked a turning point.

“Obviously I've got to repeat it and back it up to show that or prove it.

“Definitely, I'm happy with some things that, as I probably mentioned [after qualifying], I acknowledged since Monaco and I really do feel that it's no coincidence that [Canada] went a bit smoother.

“So it's just making sure that we keep on that, keep tapping into it, and make sure that I'm holding myself accountable, not getting too relaxed and happy-go-lucky; making sure I keep that edge about me.”

Ricciardo is without a race contract for next season, with RB seemingly his only option.

Red Bull Racing has confirmed Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen for at least one more year, with an option for a second into 2026, while Yuki Tsunoda has inked a one-year deal to remain with RB.

That leaves Ricciardo as the final Red Bull driver to lock away his future. Meanwhile, reserve driver Liam Lawson is waiting in the wings.