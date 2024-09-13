Ricciardo heads into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix optimistic that RB can hold its own in the midfield battle.

The Australian will have his first chance to sample the upgrades that were fitted to Yuki Tsunoda’s car at the Italian Grand Prix.

Chief among those was a new floor, a component that was not well received by the Japanese driver who struggled in Monza.

Ricciardo will test the floor during practice ahead of deciding whether it will remain on the car for the balance of the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to that,” the 35-year-old began.

“I’m looking forward to driving here again.

“I didn’t do this one last year, so it’s another circuit that I’m keen for.”

RB heads into the Azerbaijan in a mini-slump, having not scored points since the summer break.

There are also concerns that upgrades have not delivered in line with expectations.

Meanwhile it remains locked in battle with Haas for sixth in the constructors’ championship, with just six points between the two squads.

RB’s case will be helped by Kevin Magnussen sitting out the event after picking up a one-race ban in Italy, his place taken by Oliver Bearman.

The Baku Street Circuit has a reputation for producing unexpected results which Ricciardo is hoping favours RB this weekend.

“It’s a race as well that can throw anything up in the mix,” he explained.

“It’s one where I think, especially us, maybe in that midfield battle, it’s one where we can hold on to maybe some optimism that you can get maybe a bit of a special result on a circuit like this.

“First and foremost, the updates, try and get those going tomorrow, get into the circuit, kind of feel it again, and hopefully we’re in a good spot then by Sunday afternoon.”

Opening practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins at 19:30 AEST.