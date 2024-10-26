The Mercedes driver topped the day’s opening running but lasted just 13 minutes into the second session before he skidded into the barrier at Turn 11.

It was a hefty impact for the Brit who climbed clear but limped slightly as he walked from the car.

Taken to the circuit’s medical centre, he was quickly cleared of injury and returned to the paddock.

“Honestly, don’t know what happened,” Russell said of the crash.

“Just the car started bouncing on the ground and before I had a chance to catch it, I was already spinning.”

Replays suggested Russell had taken too much apex kerb at Turn 8, unsettling the rear end and introducing the bouncing he referred to.

From there, the car rapidly changed direction on him, spinning before hitting the Tecpro barriers broadside at Turn 11.

It comes just a week after he crashed out of qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

“A lot of work for the guys tonight again,” he said.

“It seems like it’s one thing after another at the moment. It’s frustrating.

“FP1 we were very strong, very fast.

“Tried to take the same line, cutting that corner and for whatever reason on this occasion in FP2 the thing just started going on me.”

The damage to the Mercedes was extensive, with the team spotted moving its spare chassis into the garage post-session.

However, with Free Practice 2 given over to Pirelli for the sake of tyre testing, the actual impact on Russell’s weekend – damaged car aside – was comparatively minimal.

“Because it was the Pirelli tyre test it wasn’t hugely valuable in terms of what you learn for the race weekend,” Russell agreed.

“Obviously missed out on laps. FP3 is going to be important. Just hope we can get the car fixed.”

Final practice begins at 11:30 Saturday morning (04:30 AEDT Sunday).