After victory in Race 1, the second race win at the fifth round of the Holinger Engineering National Sports Sedan Series secured the title. It was the second national win for Tamasi in his team’s Chev-powered Holden Calibra after his first in 2018.

Race 3 doubled as the Des Wall Cup and the Ramada Resort 50K Plate which was won in stunning fashion by Shiels in the Joe Said Fiat 124 Turbo 13B Rotary.

Shiels qualified fastest ahead of Steven Lacey (IRC GT SS), Alex Willimas (Mazda RX7 20B Turbo), Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev) and Tamasi who had a niggling engine miss. Sixth was Brad Sherriff in the Nissan Skyline that Tim Slade won Round 4 in. However due to noise Sherriff elected no to race.

Shiels was first across the line in Race 1 but was slapped with a 40-second penalty for an unavoidable pass in qualifying when it was red flagged. Tamasi charged to second and was just behind the Fiat at the chequered flag. Tamasi was given the win ahead of Lacey, Williams, Jarvis and Shiels.

After the fine and sunny conditions of Saturday, Sunday was cool and wet at times. On a drying track Shiels elected to start on slicks. However a spin at MG on the formation lap, and a drive through penalty for starting out of position, thwarted any chance of a result.

Tamasi mastered the conditions best to win from Jarvis who benefitted when Lacey had a moment at Turn 4. Fourth was Allan Nash (ex-Perkins Engineering Holden Commodore Supercar) from Williams, Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon XE/Chev) and Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev).

After Tamasi led Race 3 initially, Jarvis took over for almost two laps before passed by Williams. From 20th on the grid, Shiels made it eighth on the first lap, fourth on the second, and took the lead at MG on Lap 5.

Shiels won by 1.8 seconds over Williams while Tamasi who had dropped to fourth, passed Jarvis in the latter stages. Lacey was next in front of Daniel Crompton (Ford Mustang) on the fightback after rear suspension in qualifying forced him to miss Race 1.

Second for the round was Williams ahead of Jarvis who picked up second in the series in front of Lacey.