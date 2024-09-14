Will Brown and Scott Pye will start the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 from pole position for Red Bull Ampol Racing.

Brown in the #87 Chevrolet Camaro pipped Monster Energy Racing’s Cameron Waters, who will be joined by James Moffat in the #6 Ford Mustang.

Row three will be see 2020 Bathurst 1000 pairing Anton De Pasquale and Brodie Kostecki line up alongside each other.

De Pasquale rose from 10th to third for Shell V-Power Racing Team and will share the #11 with Tony D’Alberto while Kostecki will share his #1 PowerPlay-backed Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro with Todd Hazelwood.

2024 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 starting grid:

1. Will Brown/Scott Pye (#87 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

2. Cam Waters/James Moffat (#6 Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang)

3. Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto (#11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang)

4. Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood (#1 PowerPlay Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

5. Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup (#88 Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet Camaro)

6. Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang)

7. Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood (#26 Penrite Racing Ford Mustang)

8. Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser (#8 R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

9. Matt Payne/Garth Tander (#19 Penrite Racing Ford Mustang)

10. Ryan Wood/Fabian Coulthard (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang)

11. Nick Percat/Dylan O’Keeffe (#10 Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

12. James Courtney/Jack Perkins (#7 Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang)

13. Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso (#18 Cub Cadet Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

14. James Golding/David Russell (#31 PremIAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

15. Will Davison/Kai Allen (#17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang)

16. Tim Slade/Cameron McLeod (#23 PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

17. David Reynolds/Warren Luff (#20 Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

18. Craig Lowndes/Cooper Murray (#888 Supercheap Auto Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

19. Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda (#9 Tyrepower Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

20. Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore (#50 SCT Logistics Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

21. Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham (#55 Castrol Racing Ford Mustang)

22. Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick (#4 SP Tools Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

23. Bryce Fullwood/Jaylyn Robotham (#14 Middy’s Electrical Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

24. Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys (#96 Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

25. Matt Chahda/Brad Vaughan (#118 Boost Mobile Racing Chevrolet Camaro)

26. Aaron Love/Aaron Cameron (#3 CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang)