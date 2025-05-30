The Blanchard Racing Team has announced Perkins will continue as co-driver to James Courtney aboard the Snowy River Mustang, taking in The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 events.

Perkins, the son of six-time Bathurst winner and 26-time starter Larry Perkins, debuted in the Great Race with his family team in 2006.

His best result in 19 starts to date was a third-place finish achieved alongside Courtney while with Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2019.

They reunited at BRT last year and continue together for what will be Courtney’s last run as a full-time driver at the Great Race; an event he too remains yet to win.

“I am thrilled to re-join Blanchard Racing Team and partner with my friend JC and the BRT crew in the Snowy River Mustang for 2025,” said Perkins.

“James and I have shared a successful history together, and we’re eager to battle our way to the front of the grid and challenge for podiums throughout the endurance rounds.

“It’s an honour to be JC’s final co-driver, and I’m eager to add more achievements to our records.”

The duo’s time together at the Walkinshaw team included victory in the 2015 Gold Coast 500, achieved upon the former’s comeback from rib injuries.

While Courtney debuted in the Great Race in 2005, the fact he missed the 2015 event with injury means he’s also lining up for his 20th start this October.

“Partnering with Jack again truly feels like a full-circle moment, especially when reflecting on our past successes, like the Gold Coast victory and our podium finish at the 2019 Great Race,” said Courtney.

“I can’t think of a better way to cap off my full-time Supercars journey than alongside a friend and a fierce competitor like Jack.”

Team co-principal Blanchard also welcomed Perkins back to the fold.

“Welcoming Jack back to the team alongside James is a promising development for BRT as we enter another ambitious endurance campaign,” he said.

“Jack’s depth of experience and his knack for performance under pressure are invaluable as we aim to propel BRT to new heights.”

Perkins completes BRT’s endurance line-up following earlier confirmation that Zak Best will partner Aaron Cameron in the CoolDrive Mustang.