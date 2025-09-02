Toyota’s marketing boss, and driving force behind the Supercars entry, let the news slip as part of his address to media in Sydney on Monday.

Speaking about the two Toyota teams Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing, Hanley said: “With both teams we’re ready to have a combined six GR Supras line up on the grid at Sydney Motorsport Park when the 2026 season kicks off in February”.

That tallies with Speedcafe’s expectation that SMP will host the Supercars season opener on February 20-22, a week after the Bathurst 12 Hour.

If Supercars gets its way next year will be the last that SMP hosts the season opener, with the brand new Perth street race set to take over in 2027.

Responding to Hanley’s comments, Supercars CEO James Warburton told Speedcafe: “Yeah, we’ve always said that we’re working through the developments with the Perth Sporting Precinct, and we’ve said that’s 2027 or 2028.

“Again, it depends on the calendar and where we settle on the round numbers. But it would be a reasonable bet for you to assume [SMP will open next season]. Under lights.”

The reference to the number of rounds relates to the ongoing talks about whether the second New Zealand round will be a 13th event, or the calendar expands to 14 rounds.

Supercars kicked off its Gen3 era with the now defunct Newcastle street race, before switching to a Bathurst double-header with the 12 Hour in 2024.

This year SMP was deployed as the opener, the season kicking off with a Friday night race under lights.