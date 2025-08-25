The Cook Labor Government recently released its findings from the opening phase of community and stakeholder consultation for the proposed Perth Entertainment and Sporting Precinct.

The precinct, sitting between Optus Stadium and Crown Casino on the Burswood peninsula, will include a street circuit that is set to become the home of Supercars in WA.

According to the government, the consultation phase included engaging with almost 90 organisations, while 5327 people visited the online consultation platform and another 330 people attended four in-person public sessions.

The government says that 76 percent of contributions provided “positive ideas towards the project”, while highlighting that opposition to the precinct was based on the misconception that it will be used regularly for motorsport, rather than the annual Supercars round.

The project has received vocal criticism from the likes of state opposition leader Basil Zempilas and Victoria Park mayor Karen Vernon, who publicly floated a theory that the speedway and drag strip from Perth Motorsport will be moved to Burswood.

“I want to thank everyone across the community for being part of this initial consultation process – it was constructive and proved very beneficial for the detailed design of the precinct,” said Parliamentary Secretary Daniel Pastorelli MLA.

“The ideas and feedback are now being fed into the design process, and we look forward to seeing the project progress to the next stage, which will provide for further consultation opportunities.

“What was very clear from the consultation process, both the individual meetings and the drop-in sessions, is that many people had the misconception that the precinct would be used regularly for motorsport – which is not the case – and many residents appreciated the clarity surrounding an annual motorsport event.”

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti added: “Community and stakeholder feedback supports our goal to design a world-class precinct that can support Australian and international music, entertainment and sporting events, but is primarily an incredible community asset that everyone can enjoy.

“The precinct will deliver on the aspirations of the Burswood Park 20 Year Vision, to transform the area into an iconic recreational and tourism destination.

“Thank you to everyone who shared their ideas to help shape the Perth Entertainment and Sporting Precinct.

“Our government is committed to ensuring this precinct delivers significant economic benefits to the state while ensuring local residents have access to amenity that supports healthy, active lifestyles and improved transport connections.”

Site investigations are now underway while a referral proposal will be submitted to the Environmental Protection Authority in the coming weeks.