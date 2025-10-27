There have been a number of driver confirmations in recent weeks that have closed off the majority of the lingering question marks.

They include the likes of Team 18 taking up David Reynolds’ option for next season and James Golding confirming his move to Blanchard Racing Team.

PremiAir responded to Golding’s exit with confirmation of an all-new line-up for next season with Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser, which has left Richie Stanaway without a full-time seat.

Jack Le Brocq’s move to Matt Stone Racing is now official as is that promising rookie Jobe Stewart will join Cooper Murray in the Erebus Motorsport line-up.

All of those movements leave two primary unconfirmed seats for next season, one each at MSR and BRT.

It is widely expected that Aaron Cameron will continue in the BRT seat that he took over from Aaron Love in the early stages of this season.

Meanwhile, Super2 champion Zach Bates has emerged as the outright favourite to step up to the main game alongside Le Brocq at MSR.

Once those seats are confirmed, the grid would officially be set, save for any unexpected changes from under-contract drivers.

The other unconfirmed aspect of next season is the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard, which was initially earmarked for Rylan Gray, who has since elected to look at other options.

There is talk that is through his existing ties with Ford who would like to keep him in Mustangs rather than making a GM switch.

That could have been a different outcome had Supercheap continued the program with Triple Eight amid its Ford defection, rather than remaining loyal to Craig Lowndes and GM and moving to Team 18.