Ryan Wood stormed to a fairytale triumph on home soil in New Zealand to record a first Toyota win in just its ninth Supercars race.

Toyota’s Supercars entry came after years of work from Crompton, who has enjoyed a long relationship with the manufacturer.

Crompton now holds a recently solidified advisory role for the program following his highly publicised axing from his Supercars TV commentary position.

The 65-year-old gave an emotional interview on the broadcast in the wake of Saturday’s victory.

Toyota shared a clip from the interview via its Gazoo Racing Australia social media account, adding a poignant message.

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“What a moment, what a guy,” it read.

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“A lot of hard work from Neil over many years, we wouldn’t be here without you.

“Thank you for everything.”

Walkinshaw TWG shared a similar sentiment via its own social channels.

“Yesterday feels like a dream,” read a post.

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible work Neil has put into this project over the last few years.

“Thank you, Neil.”

Crompton has been a Toyota ambassador for 18 years and made multiple attempts to lure them to Supercars before finally succeeding.

The addition of the world’s biggest car maker and clear Australian sales leader was a massive coup for the category, which also features Ford and General Motors.