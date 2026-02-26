Eggleston Motorsport has restored the cars, complete with stunning chrome and dayglo red Vodafone liveries, ahead of a re-enactment of the momentous moment on Saturday.

Craig Lowndes and Jamie Whincup are set to drive the machines during the special celebration.

Lowndes won the race alongside co-driver Mark Skaife, while Whincup was partnered by Steve Owen in a triumph scored during the team’s first season with Holden.

The result placed Triple Eight alongside the legendary Moffat Ford Dealers (1977) and Holden Dealer Team (1984) in recording a Bathurst form finish.

Eggleston revealed the cars via its Facebook page ahead of the event.

“It is the first time that the stunning 2010 Vodafone Bathurst 1-2 VE Commodores have been seen back in the winning livery,” it read.

“They are already a crowd favourite, and probably two of the best looking race cars in recent history in our opinion.

“It’s taken a huge amount of work to put them back to Bathurst spec and they look nothing short of incredible.”

Eggleston has again brought a fleet of famous Supercars to the AMF, which is held on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide street circuit.

Its machinery includes two other famous Lowndes Commodores – the 1995 Bathurst 1000 pole-winning VR and a VT from his final season with the Holden Racing Team in 2000.

The latter car has also recently undergone restoration, having been acquired by Eggleston in recent years following nearly two decades in hiding under the ownership of Bap Romano.

Eggleston is also running its 2006 championship-winning Rick Kelly VZ, a 2016 Garth Tander VF and the Erebus Mercedes-AMG E63 set to be driven by Will Davison.

A total of 27 cars are among the AMF entry list across the dedicated ‘V8 Supercar’ and ‘5-Litre Touring Car’ categories.

Others include two ex-Stone Brothers Racing FG Falcons to be driven by father and son duo Terry and Ryan Wyhoon.