“If you want a job, don’t hit me.”

The cheeky message, finished with no less than three exclamation points, appears on the back of the Toyota 86 that Xiberras will co-drive in the race.

A champion Top Fuel drag racer, Xiberras is no stranger to speed.

But the national level Bathurst event marks a significant step up in his circuit racing activities that have so far centred around outings in his collection of classic machinery.

Xiberras’ status as a Supercars team owner means he is regularly approached by drivers wanting a find a path to the top tier of Aussie motorsport.

Advertisements

The Easter Bathurst, though, is not the weekend for such conversations as Xiberras concentrates on honing his own craft in the class-contending machine.

Xiberras will share the car with Doug Westwood and Chad Parrish.

“It’s something a bit different for us, but I’m really looking forward to it,” said Xiberras.

“Bathurst is always special, and to be able to race there with a great group of mates makes it even better.

“The car looks fantastic, the design really pops and represents the team, Nulon and all our partners well.

“And we’re doing it properly, camping, BBQ, the whole lot. That’s what this race is all about.”