Team Australia had a tough opening race day at Sarno in Italy. Hamish Campbell crossed the line first in his opening heat of the day, however, devastatingly, was disqualified for a technical issue with the rear bumper, then had an incident in his second heat.

The DD2 Masters drivers, Troy Bretherton and pole-sitter Scott Howard were both involved in separate incidents, while Max Walton was collected by another driver in Senior Max, Harrison Hoey has been having some mechanical issues.

Watch Friday race day live: