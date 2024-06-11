The Alice Springs local put in another stunning ride over the weekend to bank a fifth-straight King of the Desert crown on two wheels.

He was third in prologue before charging into the lead on the opening leg to Aputula.

Walsh then controlled the second leg back to Alice Springs to come home a little under a minute ahead of fellow KTM rider Callum Norton and Korey Mcmahon for KTM's sister brand GasGas.

The fifth consecutive crown equals Randall Gregory's record of five straight between 1991 and 1995 and leaves Walsh just one short of Price's all-time Bikes record of six wins.

Not that equalling, or even beating, Price's record is on Walsh's mind as he weighs up whether to return next year.

“Nah, records aren't something I care about to be perfectly honest with you,” he said.

“I'm just happy to win, happy to be safe and happy to come home to my family.

“This has just been a dream of mine to race this event and I'm lucky enough to have won it five times. I'm very thankful to be here and be a part of this race.”

Walsh maintained that he's yet to formally decide if he'll return to the event next year, although did drop a hint when asked what motivates him if it's not breaking records.

“I really don't know the answer to that,” he said of his 2025 plans. “I say it each year, to keep you guys guessing…

“I just enjoy winning. Nobody likes to lose. If I can keep winning I might as well be here. That's all it is.”