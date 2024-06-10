Walsh started today's return leg with almost three minutes up his sleeve over fellow KTM 500 EXC-F rider Callum Norton.

He stitched together a controlled run back to Alice Springs to finish the race 47 seconds ahead of Norton and add his name to the list of Bikes winners for a fifth consecutive time.

“I knew these boys were going to be charging at me but knew I had to cruise home and be safe,” said Walsh.

“It's pretty cool to match Randall Gregory, he was an idol of mine growing up and is a hero of mine, I never thought I would do this.”

“It was nasty, it always is and that's Finke and that's what makes this the best race in the country.”

Korey Mcmahon came home third on the GasGas EC500F followed by Corey Hammond (KTM), Luke Hayes (KTM) and offroad racing legend Ben Grabham (GasGas).