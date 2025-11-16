A group had just completed runs on the course and were lining up to make their descent for the next runs when a tree fell on Mark Hanegraaf’s car and the Caitlin McManus Subaru that was parked behind it. Fortunately, nobody was in the cars at the time.

Clayton’s Towing who took the picture, assist the Noosa Hillclimb and provide on-track towing services. They picked up a couple more jobs that didn’t plan on.

The Noosa Summer Hillclimb which took place on November 14-16, is one of two events held in the National Park on Gyndier Drive and hosted by Noosa Beach Classic Car Club. The other being the Noosa Winter Hillclimb which was held on June 13-15.

It is its 28th year of competition, the Noosa Hillclimb is reputedly, one of the most exciting hillclimbs in the country. This Summer edition drew 132 competitors to tackle the 1.5 kilometre, cambered bitumen course with a blend of 14 tight and moderately sweeping corners.

Fastest overall was Ross Mackay in his Macspec 24 over Brett Bull (BBM) with Declan McGee third in a La Base SX01. Reid Hinton (Stohr F1000) finished fourth in front of Blaise Paris (Porsche GT3). Twenty-eighth for Hanegraaf and 60th for McManus were probably of little consolation.