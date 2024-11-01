The SEN-produced coverage of the SpeedSeries moved to a remote commentary model earlier this year which had race callers based in a ‘hub’ in Melbourne, rather than at the circuit.

They were then supported by a single roving pit reporter that was based at the circuit for the rounds at The Bend and Queensland Raceway, which was then upped to two live reporters for Sydney Motorsport Park.

For the Bathurst International, however, the hub model will be dropped with the entire broadcast team to make the trip to Mount Panorama for the SpeedSeries finale.

The broadcast team will consist of Greg Rust, Matt Naulty, Richard Craill, Chris Stubbs and James Baldwin.

The Bathurst International will be headlined by Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, the Trico Trans Am Series and Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia.

The bill also features Monochrome GT4 Australia, the Precision National Sports Sedan Series, First Focus Radical Cup Australia and Meguiar’s Australian Production Cars.

Full live coverage of the Bathurst International will be streamed on 7Plus from 11:30am AEDT on Saturday and 10am AEDT on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage on 7mate between 2pm and 4pm AEDT each day.

The event will be the last ever for the SpeedSeries ahead of a major revamp of national-level racing next year.

SRO Motorsports Australia will take over the flagship second-tier series with a heavy focus on GT-style categories such as GT3, GT4, Ferrari Challenge and Michelin Sprint Challenge.

TCR and Trans Am are set to split their time between ARG-run events and Supercars support slots, while The Bend, Queensland Raceway and Sydney Motorsport Park are looking to team up to run a series of headliner state rounds that will act as a national series for a number of categories.