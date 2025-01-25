From pole, Veal led every lap of the opening night feature but had to contend with a rampaging McHugh to win by just one car length in a grandstand finish.

The win ensures Veal locks in a spot on the front row of the grid for Sunday’s $40,000 to win Classic final.

Veal and McHugh were joined on the podium by three-time Classic winning veteran Kerry Madsen.

The trio plus surprise fourth placed finisher Jordyn Charge – who charged from 13th on the grid – have all booked their place in Sunday’s final.

“It’s a massive relief to be in the show and to be off the front row of the grid for Sunday will help us sleep a bit better tonight,” Veal said after the victory.

“This weekend means so much to everyone in the sport but especially for our team based just down the road – so this is huge and gives us a great chance to win another Classic.”

McHugh entered the event as the favourite and had the bumper Friday night crowd on the edge of their seats as he made a final lap play for the win.

“I spent the last few laps tossing up whether to send it – but I was super mindful of being sensible and locking into the final,” McHugh said.

“We were in a great position so I just had to make sure we didn’t throw that away by doing something stupid – second tonight is still a great result.”

Supercars star Cam Waters had a promising night on Sprintcar’s most prestigious stage.

The Tickford racer set quick time after qualifying, won his opening heat and started from sixth for the feature, where he ran as high as fourth before fading late to finish seventh.

The second half of the 83 car field will run Saturday night – headlined by the likes of James McFadden, Jock Goodyer, Callum Williamson and Marcus Dumesny.