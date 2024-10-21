This experience includes 18 holes of golf for four guests, hosted by Morris Finance’s Nathan Murray as well as a night of twin-share accommodation for the four guests at the award-winning Alexandra Hotel, dinner and transfers to and from Melbourne airport or CBD.

Cathedral Lodge is situated a short two-hour drive northeast of Melbourne, not far from the winding waters of the Goulburn River. The course was developed by investment banker and former Essendon Football Club President David Evans as a high-end private facility with an exclusive membership of fewer than 200 golfers.

Cathedral Lodge is one of the country’s most exclusive golfing venues and rated number 18 in the country.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking here.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

Greg Norman’s design company laid out the 18-hole course and the architect had this to say about the project: “The Cathedral Lodge property is unique in that it’s a canyon shape with a ridge running through the middle of it, where you go up the ridge on one side of the valley and back down it on the other side of the valley.”

Final details about the two-day experience will be confirmed once conducive dates for all parties have been agreed, according to Murray.

“Cathedral Lodge is a pretty special golfing experience,” said Murray.

“We know there are a lot of Motorsport fans who are also golfers and when it comes to special days on the course they don’t come much better than this.

“We are sure there will be four like-minded people out there who understand the opportunity that is on offer and the beauty is that Motorsport Ministries will benefit as a result.”

PIRTEK Legends Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray, said the Cathedral Lodge offering had stirred interest from around the country.

“I cannot tell you the amount of enquiries I have had about this item and whether it’s “for real?’,” said Crusher.

“Those who know, know what an amazing opportunity this is and I think that will be reflected in the final price paid.

“When you add in the accommodation, dinner and transfers, Nathan (Murray) has again been incredibly generous and we cannot thank him enough.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100% of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore and lunch

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Victoria – Package!

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day at Norwell Motorplex for 15 people





