In an Aston Martin video to preview the season, which you can watch below, Alonso calls it “hyperfocus”, a word he utters on four separate occasions.

Even at the age of 42, and given his experience from an incredible 377 grand prix starts, on his return to the factory at Silverstone at the start of January, Alonso conceded to still experiencing “butterflies”, and the “same adrenaline”.

He added: “I'm constantly thinking about ways of getting faster behind the wheel and being a better driver.

“You rewatch some of the races (from last year) that happened as well and maybe you see different lines, different strategies for all the teams, the drivers, so that curiosity, from the driver point of view, of getting better is always there.

“You never stop learning and you never stop getting better, so you have to be motivated to embrace those lessons.

“To win in Formula 1 you have to be extremely focused – hyper-focused. To make a difference, you need to give that extra commitment, that extra determination. Hyperfocus is definitely the word if we want to succeed in Formula 1.”

During the video, Alonso is seen at work on the simulator and undergoing a new seat fit for the AMR24.

Even Mikey Brown, Alonso's number-one mechanic, hails the two-time champion's commitment as “still incredible”.

He added: “For someone so experienced, to carry so much commitment coming into a new season, is pretty impressive, and also that filters down to all the guys who can see that.

“To come in and do two, three days doing the sim work, doing the training, looking at the new car, getting the seat fit done this early on before we go to Bahrain is pretty impressive”.

After his two days at the factory, Alonso claims to have witnessed “incredible determination (and) hyperfocus into the season, maximum attacking”.

“Hyperfocus means total dedication to what you do, to be united now, to also send a message to everyone that we are here to work 24 hours, seven days a week, and be ready for the new season,” he remarked.

“Everyone is 100 percent. 2023 was an incredible season, and 2024 is going to be even better”