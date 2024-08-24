On Friday, it was announced that Doohan will partner Pierre Gasly at Alpine in 2025.

The 21-year-old will become the 19th Australian to compete in the world championship.

His promotion comes after two years as reserve driver and a junior career that saw him win races in both Formula 3 and Formula 2.

“At the end of the day, there's a lot of young talent coming through F3, Formula 2, we've all seen that,” Oakes told Sky Sports.

“Now in F1, we know the guys who were there, who've come through that ladder.

“And I think for us, he deserves his chance,” he added of Doohan.

“He proved himself in F2. I think this year's he's worked hard, both in the simulator and also getting the milage. I think it's just natural.

“And also for the team, you should be proud to promote a young driver from within.

“I think it's a good line-up; Pierre's experience, Jack's hungry, I think it's just natural and it makes sense.”

Doohan signed his deal on the Wednesday following the Belgian Grand Prix, more than two weeks before it was announced to the world.

He arrived in Zandvoort on Saturday morning, having been in Monaco on Friday before performing simulator duties into the small hours of Saturday morning at the squad's Enstone factory in the United Kingdom.

“I think I finished up the last run at 2:40,” Doohan told Sky Sports.

“Conditions were very difficult yesterday and the wind is a huge factor here.

“Not only is it changing also between P3 into Q, and then also Sunday wind.

“So each balance that we're trying, then have to try in different wind conditions to correlate, so runs just get amplified and things stack on and stack on, and we just kept going.

“It was lengthy, but I was also committed to it.”

It's that commitment and contribution that has helped Doohan secure the race seat for next season.

Gasly highlighted the Australian's efforts on Thursday in Zandvoort and suggested he would be a good option for the team.

Doohan will continue in the reserve driver role for the balance of 2024 before stepping into Esteban Ocon's shoes following the end of the season.

The Australian will be behind the wheel for Alpine in the post-season Abu Dhabi test to laid the foundations for 2025, though Ocon will remain in place until that point.

“Esteban's done a good job in the team. Him and Pierre is a strong line-up, good balance,” Oakes noted.

“For us, we need points. Not that Jack's not going to bring them, but I think with Jack, our focus between now and the end of the year is getting him fully ready to step into F1.

“It's not as easy as just jumping in, although Oliver Bearman did make it look like that in Suadi.

“But I think with Jack, our real plan is to give him as much preparation as possible so that when he starts next year he's fully ready.

“Esteban is a big part of the team. I know he's moving on. I know him well. He'll definitely be in the car.”