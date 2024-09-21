Full-year accounts published by Companies House reveal the Silverstone-based squad made a post-tax loss of £25.272 million to December 31 last year.

It marks a strong improvement on the previous year, when it posted a £52.979 million loss (AUD $100m).

But while the post-tax position was halved over the previous year, turnover was significantly higher.

Whereas in 2023 Aston Martin posted £187.7 million (AUD $366.35m) in turnover, that shot up to £260.1 million (AUD $507.66m) last year.

Costs to operate the business also grew, though at a far lower rate; £171.07 (AUD $333.89m) last year, an increase of just under £20 million (AUD $39m) on 2022.

Another notable difference is operating income, which fell from £39.5 million (AUD $77.1m) in 2022 to £19.5 million last year.

The organisation’s 2023 operating loss was also significantly lower, at £17.2 million (AUD $33.57m) versus £52.8 million (AUD $103m) for 2022.

Combined it led to an improved position at year end with a post-tax loss of £25.3 million (AUD $49.38m).

On its books, Aston Martin boasts assets worth £243.77 million (AUD 475.79m), a near £38 million increase.

“The Group’s success is measured by its performance in the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships and by reference to the financial parameters defined by its shareholders,” the report noted.

“The Group’s strategic objectives are to optimise its performance in the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships, to build a team capable of competing to win both Championships within the next five years, and to diversify the Group into non-Formula One sectors through utilisation of our Formula One technology and insights.”

A loss for Aston Martin comes as no surprise as it has been investing heavily into facilities in recent years.

Those are only just reaching completion now, with a state-of-the-art wind tunnel set to come online either late this year or early next.

Under the F1 cost cap, teams were permitted to spend $138.6 million, a figure which translates to £104.03 million (AUD $203.57).

There are however a number of exclusions and exceptions to that, including marketing, travel, and the wages of the three highest-earning staff.

For next year, design guru Adrian Newey will join the team, and become one of those three individuals. He will also become a shareholder in the organisation, a key motivator in luring him to Aston Martin.

Aston Martin sits fifth in the constructors’ championship this season, 48 points clear of RB in sixth, despite neither Fernando Alonso nor Lance Stroll reaching the podium thus far.