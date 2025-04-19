The car made contact with the #2 Class D BMW 125i on Mountain Straight during the final 40-minute practice session.

The accident prompted a premature end to the session and will likely see the addition of Graham Cheney, Jarrod Hughes and Tim Brook in a Class A2 Ford Mustang to the race as the nominated substitute.

Should the #2 be repaired it will keep the field at 72 starters.

The #24 suffered extensive front and rear damage after it had contact on the way up the mountain with Michael Auld at the wheel.

He was flat-boarded out of the vehicle and taken to the medical centre.

“He is in a bit of pain, but I think he will be alright,” said GWR team boss Garth Walden.

Meanwhile the #2 BMW which was driven by Brett Osborn suffered less damage.

The team will attempt to undertake repairs to make the race.

“Brett is okay,” said team boss Andrew McMaster.

“By what I can see we can repair it. We have spares and we will work all night if necessary.”